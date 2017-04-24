Home Management Microsoft Releases Update 1704 for Configuration Manager Technical Preview Branch

Microsoft Releases Update 1704 for Configuration Manager Technical Preview Branch

0
Microsoft Releases Update 1704 for Configuration Manager Technical Preview Branch
0

Hello everyone! We are happy to let you know that update 1704 for the Technical Preview Branch of System Center Configuration Manager has been released. Technical Preview Branch releases give you an opportunity to try out new Configuration Manager features in a test environment before they are made generally available. This month’s new preview features include:

  • Secure Boot inventory data – Hardware inventory can now determine whether the device has Secure Boot enabled (enabled by default).
  • Run Task Sequence step – This is a new step in the task sequence to run another task sequence, which creates a parent-child relationship between two task sequences.
  • Reload boot images with latest Windows PE version – During the “Update Distribution Points” wizard on a boot image, you can now reload the version of Windows PE in the selected boot image.

This release also includes the following improvements for customers using System Center Configuration Manager connected with Microsoft Intune to manage mobile devices:

Read the entire article here, Update 1704 for Configuration Manager Technical Preview Branch – Available Now! – Enterprise Mobility and Security Blog

via the fine folks at Microsoft.

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

tags:
Categories:
Management
Mobile
Security
Microsoft
Microsoft Founded in 1975, Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT”) is the worldwide leader in software, services, devices and solutions that help people and businesses realize their full potential.

Leave a Reply

| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    My mini-paper on threat hunting is out!Review “How to Hunt for Security Threats” (Gartner GTP access required) and provide feedback here. The abstract states “Technical professionals focused on security are starting to explore the mysterious practice of “threat hunting” to improve their security monitoring and operations. This requires uniquely skilled personnel and wide-ranging data collection […]

    read more
    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Cisco Feature Image

    Cisco Flexible Radio Assignment Whitepaper!

    UniPrint Feature Image

    Secure Cloud Printing For Microsoft Office 365 And Azure – White Paper

    Downloads

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      The perfect way to seal your Base Image Every time you build you’re base Image from scratch or update it, you must seal it before deploying it to your cloned devices. No matter if you are using Citrix XenApp/XenDesktop with Machine Creation Services (MCS) or Provisioning Services (PVS), VMware View or Microsoft only, BIS-F supports […]

      read more
      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for DragonBoard

      On-Demand Webinars

        1492717872_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: What’s new with Citrix XenMobile Service and Microsoft

        Please join our technology experts for another deep-dive session on XenMobile as they discuss and demonstrate Azure AD authentication, Citrix Cloud migration updates and XenMobile new features. This video is from the fine folks at Citrix

        read more
        1492682866_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQL Server Security Management Made Simple – On-Demand Webinar

        1492442857_maxresdefault.jpg

        Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring with eG Enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        1490622250_maxresdefault.jpg

        6 IT help desk lessons from the casinos of Vegas – On-Demand Webinar

        1491070212_maxresdefault.jpg

        Automated server documentation with SysKit – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1492981256_maxresdefault.jpg

          Liquidware FlexApp Layering with Amazon WorkSpaces Explained Video

          Gain flexibility, save time, and lower the cost of application delivery and administration with FlexApp. FlexApp layering is the only application layering delivery solution that supports Amazon WorkSpaces. FlexApp layering solves the time consuming challenge of image based application delivery. Applications can be delivered or updated instantly without the need to modify base images or […]

          read more
          1492717866_maxresdefault.jpg

          UniPrint Print Tracker & Audit Tool – Free Download

          1492688260_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Unleash your data from non-Microsoft data platforms

          1492981578_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware vSphere Use Case Video: Data Center Consolidation and Business Continuity

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video

          Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!