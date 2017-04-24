Microsoft Releases Update 1704 for Configuration Manager Technical Preview Branch

Hello everyone! We are happy to let you know that update 1704 for the Technical Preview Branch of System Center Configuration Manager has been released. Technical Preview Branch releases give you an opportunity to try out new Configuration Manager features in a test environment before they are made generally available. This month’s new preview features include:

Secure Boot inventory data – Hardware inventory can now determine whether the device has Secure Boot enabled (enabled by default).

Run Task Sequence step – This is a new step in the task sequence to run another task sequence, which creates a parent-child relationship between two task sequences.

Reload boot images with latest Windows PE version – During the “Update Distribution Points” wizard on a boot image, you can now reload the version of Windows PE in the selected boot image.

This release also includes the following improvements for customers using System Center Configuration Manager connected with Microsoft Intune to manage mobile devices:

