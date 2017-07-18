Home Cloud Computing Microsoft Releases SQL Server 2017 RC1

Microsoft Releases SQL Server 2017 RC1

0
Microsoft Releases SQL Server 2017 RC1
0

We are pleased to announce availability of the first public release candidate for SQL Server 2017, Release Candidate 1 (RC1), which is now available for download. This means that development work for the new version of SQL Server is complete along most dimensions needed to bring the industry-leading performance and security of SQL Server to Windows, Linux, and Docker containers.

In our seven community technology previews (CTPs) to date, SQL Server 2017 has delivered:

  • Linux support for tier-1, mission-critical workloads – SQL Server 2017 support for Linux includes the same high availability solutions on Linux as Windows Server, including Always On availability groups integrated with Linux native clustering solutions like Pacemaker.
  • Graph data processing in SQL Server – With the graph data features available in SQL Server 2017 and Azure SQL Database, customers can create nodes and edges, and discover complex and many-to-many relationships.
  • Adaptive query processing – Adaptive query processing is a family of features in SQL Server 2017 that automatically keeps database queries running as efficiently as possible without requiring additional tuning from database administrators. In addition to the capability to adjust batch mode memory grants, the feature set includes batch mode adaptive joins and interleaved execution capabilities.
  • Python integration for advanced analytics – Microsoft Machine Learning Services now brings you the ability to run in-database analytics using Python or R in a parallelized and scalable way. The ability to run advanced analytics in your operational store without ETL means faster time to insights for customers while easy deployment and rich extensibility make it fast to get up and running on the right model.

Key enhancements in Release Candidate 1

In SQL Server 2017 RC1, there were several feature enhancements of note:

Read the entire article here, First release candidate of SQL Server 2017 now available

via the fine folks at Microsoft.

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

tags:
Categories:
Cloud Computing
Data Center
Databases
Development
Security
Microsoft
Microsoft Founded in 1975, Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT”) is the worldwide leader in software, services, devices and solutions that help people and businesses realize their full potential.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘Managing Java Application Performance in a Citrix Environment’ White Paper

    IT Monitoring and Performance Management White Paper Learn about eG Enterprise’s unified monitoring capabilities as they apply to your infrastructure and particular challenges, whether application performance management, Citrix monitoring, Java monitoring or other business environments. eG Enterprise is a comprehensive suite of tools that provides total visibility and actionable answers to performance issues, beyond just metrics. […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘The Importance of Monitoring for ITSM and DevOps’ White Paper

    spectra-feature-image

    ‘Digital Data Storage Outlook 2017’ White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience’ White Paper

    CITRIX READY PAPERS

    ‘How to Protect Endpoints in a Healthcare Setting’ Citrix / IGEL White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware AirWatch Windows 10 Unified Endpoint Management Reviewer’s Guide

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. 14Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        1499497268_maxresdefault.jpg

        Secure you network from Petya & Skype using Desktop Central

        This workshop will help you to explore the ways to secure your computers from ransomware and cyber attacks. This video is from the fine folks at ManageEngine

        read more
        1499456710_maxresdefault.jpg

        Hands-on SPDocKit 7 On-Demand Webinar – SharePoint performance, Permissions audit and SharePoint Online

        1500364720_maxresdefault.jpg

        12 Architectural Requirements for Protecting Business Data in the Cloud – On-Demand Webinar

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Fueling MSP Growth with App-Centric Monitoring How Moving Up the Stack is Your Business Multiplier – On-Demand Webinar

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Delivering Java Applications? – On-Demand Webinar

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Realize Unified Cloud Monitoring The Devil’s in the Details – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1500364784_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware VMworld 2017 US Highlights

          Don’t miss the top cloud infrastructure and digital workspace event of the year. This video is from the fine folks at VMware VMworld.

          read more
          1500365462_maxresdefault.jpg

          Nutanix – Invisible Infrastructure Video

          1499940440_maxresdefault.jpg

          eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

          1499880309_maxresdefault.jpg

          AWS KC Videos: How do I restore data to an Aurora cluster from MySQL via S3?

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video