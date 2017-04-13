Microsoft Releases Outlook for Mac Preview!

This morning we announced a new Outlook for Mac Preview.Some key points from the blog post worth recapping here:

Preview starts today and runs through June 30, 2017

Features to test drive:

Helpful menu items: Activate at any time via Outlook > Subscription Options… Check how many days left via Outlook > Outlook Preview… Report issues via Help > Contact Support Submit feature requests via Help > Suggest a Feature



And for existing users:

Preview matches Office Insider Fast: same weekly builds with latest features; only need to join to participate

Installing this preview will not affect activation state (Office 365 subscription, volume license, or retail)

Read the entire article here, Come try the Outlook for Mac Preview! – Outlook for Mac Insights

via the fine folks at Microsoft