Microsoft Releases Outlook for Mac Preview!
This morning we announced a new Outlook for Mac Preview.Some key points from the blog post worth recapping here:
- Preview starts today and runs through June 30, 2017
- Features to test drive:
- Helpful menu items:
- Activate at any time via Outlook > Subscription Options…
- Check how many days left via Outlook > Outlook Preview…
- Report issues via Help > Contact Support
- Submit feature requests via Help > Suggest a Feature
And for existing users:
- Preview matches Office Insider Fast: same weekly builds with latest features; only need to join to participate
- Installing this preview will not affect activation state (Office 365 subscription, volume license, or retail)
Read the entire article here, Come try the Outlook for Mac Preview! – Outlook for Mac Insights
via the fine folks at Microsoft
