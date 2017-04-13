Home Applications Microsoft Releases Outlook for Mac Preview!

Microsoft Releases Outlook for Mac Preview!

Microsoft Releases Outlook for Mac Preview!
This morning we announced a new Outlook for Mac Preview.Some key points from the blog post worth recapping here:

  • Preview starts today and runs through June 30, 2017
  • Features to test drive:
  • Helpful menu items:
    • Activate at any time via Outlook > Subscription Options…
    • Check how many days left via Outlook > Outlook Preview…
    • Report issues via Help > Contact Support
    • Submit feature requests via Help > Suggest a Feature

And for existing users:

  • Preview matches Office Insider Fast: same weekly builds with latest features; only need to join to participate
  • Installing this preview will not affect activation state (Office 365 subscription, volume license, or retail)

Read the entire article here, Come try the Outlook for Mac Preview! – Outlook for Mac Insights

via the fine folks at Microsoft

