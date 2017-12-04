Microsoft Releases New Remote Desktop app for macOS available in the App Store

It is time to hit refresh on the Remote Desktop (RD) experience for macOS. Download the next generation application in the App Store today to enjoy the new UI design, improvements in the look and feel of managing your connections, and new functionalities available in a remote session.

Use new device redirections in the remote session

When connecting to a PC or Server remotely you can redirect printers today into a remote session. With the new app the following additional devices can be enabled:

Redirect your local microphone

Redirect smart cards

Please note that you can’t use a redirected smart card to sign into your remote PC. The redirected smart card isn’t available until after you sign in.

Use macOS shortcuts in a remote session

You can now use the MacOS keyboard shortcuts to cut, copy, and paste in a remote session.

Leverage the new UI to manage and use multiple saved connections

Based on a lot of feedback from customers trying to manage a high number of connections in the previous release, we’ve made the following UI improvements:

