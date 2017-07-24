Home Applications Microsoft Releases Instant File Recovery from Azure VM Backups

Microsoft Releases Instant File Recovery from Azure VM Backups

Microsoft Releases Instant File Recovery from Azure VM Backups
Today, we are excited to announce that Instant recovery of files and folders from Azure VM backups by Azure Backup is now generally available (GA). This adds to the repertoire of cloud-first features we have been delivering from Azure Backup. We earlier announced that File-folder recovery from Azure Windows VM backups and Linux VM backups were available in preview. We received great feedback from preview and we have enhanced the feature in terms of customer experience, security, and performance.

  • Recover files instantly – Now instantly recover files from the cloud backups of Azure VMs without any additional infrastructure. Whether it’s accidental file deletion or simply validating the backup, instant restore drastically reduces the time to recover your data.
  • Open application files without restoring them – Our iSCSI-based approach allows you to open/mount application files directly from cloud recovery points to application instances. You need not restore the entire VM and thus save on time taken for recovery and consumption of bandwidth. For e.g. in case of backup of a Azure Linux VM running MongoDB, you can mount BSON data dumps from the cloud recovery point and quickly validate the backup or retrieve individual items such as tables without having to download the entire data dump.

Read the entire article here, Instant File Recovery from Azure VM backups is now generally available | Blog

via the fine folks at Microsoft.

