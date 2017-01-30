Microsoft Releases Data Migration Assistant (DMA) v3.0 for SQL Server

Data Migration Assistant (DMA) enables you to upgrade to a modern data platform by detecting compatibility issues that can impact database functionality on your new version of SQL Server. It recommends performance and reliability improvements for your target environment. It also allows you to not only move your schema, data, but also uncontained objects from your source server to your target server.DMA replaces all previous versions of SQL Server Upgrade Advisor and should be used for upgrades for most SQL Server versions.

In v3.0, DMA enables assessment of your on-premise SQL Server instance before migrating to Azure SQL database. The assessment workflow helps you to detect the following issues that can affect your Azure SQL database migration.

Issues blocking migration

Partially or unsupported features and functions

Read the entire article here, Data Migration Assistant (DMA) v3.0 is now available – MSSQL Tiger Team

via the fine folks at Microsoft