Microsoft releases automation for HIPAA/HITRUST compliance

I am excited to share our new Azure Security and Compliance Blueprint for HIPAA/HITRUST – Health Data & AI. Microsoft’s Azure Blueprints are resources to help build and launch cloud-powered applications that comply with stringent regulations and standards. Included in the blueprints are reference architectures, compliance guidance and deployment scripts.

“The best part of the Azure Security & Compliance Blueprint is that it encompasses the exact Azure services architecture required to help customers meet their HIPAA and HITRUST security, privacy, and compliance obligations, along with supporting documentation and a fully-automated deployment process.”

Tibi Popp, CTO, Archive360

Health organizations all over the world are looking to leverage the power of AI and the cloud to improve outcomes, accelerate performance, and enable the vision of precision medicine. “We are enthusiastic about the potential to foster multi-institutional collaborative environments for data sharing and machine learning,” said Chuck Mayo, PhD at the University of Michigan Medicine. Microsoft is working to meet these challenges with Healthcare NExT, an initiative which aims to accelerate healthcare innovation through artificial intelligence and cloud computing, while at the same time working to protect the privacy and confidentiality of patients.

“We are entrusted with our customer’s and their patient’s most personal data. Cloud unlocks our ability to leverage this data and apply machine learning at scale to save more lives. Securing, governing, and protecting Protected Health Information (PHI) on cloud is an incredible opportunity and responsibility. The blueprint helps us draw from best practices to protect and leverage PHI on the Cloud (for scenarios like Length of Stay Prediction, Clinical Analytics, etc).“

