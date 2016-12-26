Microsoft: Real-time Prediction using Azure Machine Learning with Stream Analytics and Power BI
Azure Stream Analytics (ASA) and Power BI integration provide us to analyze high volume streaming data in a real-time. We know already how we can integrate an Azure Stream Analytics job output to a Power BI dataset.Now lets make this more interesting, how about doing a Real-time prediction for your streaming data and display the result in a Power BI Dashboard. This is a typical scenario when your business model need to apply Artificial Intelligence in your data and perform real time data analytics using machine learning algorithms.
The overall data integration show below:
Following are the steps to be followed to configure AML web service with Azure Stream analytics:
Read the entire article here, Real-time Prediction using Azure Machine Learning with Stream Analytics and Power BI – Gaurav Agarwal
via the fine folks at Microsoft
