Microsoft: R3 on Azure: Strengthening our partnership

Blockchain is increasingly prevalent as a topic of interest in our conversations with business leaders. A growing number of our customers and partners are experimenting with the technology as a secure and transparent way to digitally track ownership of assets, and are partnering with Microsoft to build a new class of distributed applications on Azure.

As financial institutions and fintechs move their blockchain projects from innovation labs to lines of business, they require a seamless integration between their preferred ledger stack and infrastructure, and a robust set of platform components and tooling to develop, manage, and optimize blockchain applications. To meet these growing needs, Microsoft is expanding its strategic partnership with R3 to more deeply integrate R3’s distributed ledger platform, Corda and R3Net, with Azure.

Our partnership with R3 goes back to 2016, when we announced plans to accelerate the adoption of distributed ledger technologies among R3 member banks and make Azure the preferred cloud services provider for the R3 Lab and Research Center. Since then, scores of customers across banking and capital markets have used our Corda templates as the foundation for distributed applications.

Read the entire article here, R3 on Azure: Strengthening our partnership

Via the fine folks at Microsoft.