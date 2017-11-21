Home Applications Microsoft: R3 on Azure: Strengthening our partnership

Microsoft: R3 on Azure: Strengthening our partnership

0
Microsoft: R3 on Azure: Strengthening our partnership
0

Blockchain is increasingly prevalent as a topic of interest in our conversations with business leaders. A growing number of our customers and partners are experimenting with the technology as a secure and transparent way to digitally track ownership of assets, and are partnering with Microsoft to build a new class of distributed applications on Azure.

As financial institutions and fintechs move their blockchain projects from innovation labs to lines of business, they require a seamless integration between their preferred ledger stack and infrastructure, and a robust set of platform components and tooling to develop, manage, and optimize blockchain applications. To meet these growing needs, Microsoft is expanding its strategic partnership with R3 to more deeply integrate R3’s distributed ledger platform, Corda and R3Net, with Azure.

Our partnership with R3 goes back to 2016, when we announced plans to accelerate the adoption of distributed ledger technologies among R3 member banks and make Azure the preferred cloud services provider for the R3 Lab and Research Center. Since then, scores of customers across banking and capital markets have used our Corda templates as the foundation for distributed applications.

Read the entire article here, R3 on Azure: Strengthening our partnership

Via the fine folks at Microsoft.

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Cloud Computing
Data Center
News
Microsoft
Microsoft

Founded in 1975, Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT”) is the worldwide leader in software, services, devices and solutions that help people and businesses realize their full potential.

Tell us what you think... Leave a comment below:

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
wpDiscuz

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    Lakeside Software Avatar

    Succeed with Workspace Analytics for IT – White Paper

    The role of IT has become increasingly complex. Workspace analytics helps IT achieve balance between people, business processes, and technologies for optimal workforce productivity. In this white paper, you’ll learn how to modernize your IT environment to ensure a positive end-user experience. Workspace analytics is a framework for making high-level IT decisions that provides meaningful […]

    read more
    Veeam-Logo

    ‘All You Need to Know About Microsoft Windows Nano Server’ Veeam White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Citrix Administrator’s Guide to Citrix ICA/HDX’ White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Technical Guide to Migrating from Citrix 6.5 to 7.x and Replacing EdgeSight’ White Paper

    Goliath FI

    Complete Guide to Understanding the Citrix Logon Process

    IGEL Technology Image

    ‘Securing IGEL OS Endpoints’ White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        Watch the following video detailing how to prevent cyber attacks.  This is a webinar on enterprise cyber security. This video is from the fine folks at ManageEngine

        read more
        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Citrix Ready On-Demand Webinar with Bitdefender

        1504212067_hqdefault.jpg

        Asset management made easy with ServiceDesk Plus – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1511430932_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Canada: Multi Generations Panel

          Citrix Canada recently hosted a panel, moderated by Citrix Canada’s Michael Murphy, with insights from a Boomer, a Gen Xer, and a Millennial focused on their perceptions and realities of productivity across generations in the workplace. This video is from the fine folks at Citrix

          read more
          1511405842_maxresdefault.jpg

          AWS for Retail – #AWS Video

          1511402837_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Store 2017 Black Friday PC Games Promo Video

          1511383030_maxresdefault.jpg

          Build an application-aware, cloud-centric network with Citrix NetScaler SD-WAN

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Register Today for Disrupt End User Computing Forum 2018

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video