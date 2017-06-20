Microsoft R Server 9.1 on HDInsight is Available!

Today, we are excited to announce that Microsoft R Server 9.1 on Azure HDInsight is generally available. With this, we bring the power and innovation of our latest 9.1 release to the cloud on Spark 2.1 on HDInsight 3.6.This release of R Server on HDInsight includes the following features:

State of the art new parallel machine learning algorithms on Spark and Hadoop

Pre-trained cognitive models

Interoperability between RevoScaleR, Sparklyr and H2O in a single Spark application

A framework for executing massively pleasingly parallel workloads on Spark in an efficient and easy manner

