Microsoft Puts Partners at the center of $4.5 trillion Transformation Opportunity

As we kick off Microsoft Inspire in Washington, D.C., the world is on the cusp of major technology disruption – and that brings major opportunity. Digital transformation is a wave of business innovation fueled by cloud technologies like the Internet of Things, augmented reality, artificial intelligence and data. Driving our customers’ businesses forward through digital transformation has opened an estimated $4.5 trillion market opportunity.

According to a study by the Harvard Business Review, 86 percent of companies view digital disruption as an opportunity. Companies across every industry are seeking ways to use digital transformation to empower their employees, better engage with customers, optimize operations and transform their products. Leaders recognize that successful transformation depends on their employees and culture, which is why both are at the heart of the offerings we are announcing today.

Today at our annual partner conference, we unveiled Microsoft 365, a new set of commercial offerings that brings together Office 365, Windows 10, and Enterprise Mobility + Security. Microsoft 365 is a complete, intelligent and secure solution to empower all companies and all workers, recognizing that people are at the heart of digital transformation. It puts people at the center, giving them flexibility to work where and how they want and giving them new ways to collaborate with others — all while protecting company data.

