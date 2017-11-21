Microsoft Public Preview of New Azure Policy Features

In the week of the Microsoft Ignite Conference, we announced a private preview of a set of new features for Azure Policies in Azure Compute session, Azure Governance session, and Azure Resource Manager session. All of them are now in public preview.

Brand new Azure Policy UI with Continuous Monitoring We have built a brand new user interface for Azure Policy that enables you to manage policies easily across all your subscriptions in a single place. In addition, you are able to continuously monitor compliance status of all your resources. This is very useful when you have a lot of resources that existed before you applied the policy. You can easily group your policies and look for the non-compliant resources. The policy engine constantly evaluates your resources and updates the compliance status. It also provides historical data in the dashboard. API support for historical data will be added in the future. In addition, the new UI supports a much richer set of policy management features, such as the creation of a custom policy. You can refer to this guide for new information.

Policy initiative and exclusion scope A policy initiative can group a number of policy definitions. For example, the demo in Azure Resource Manager session groups the policies by resource types. Using initiatives greatly reduces the number of policy assignments you need to manage. These examples show you how to create and assign a policy initiative using PowerShell.

A policy exclusion allows you to assign policy at a high level and then exclude scopes within it. For example, in an environment with applications and central network, you want to have a policy for all application resource groups but not the network resource group. Previously, you had to assign different policies on all application resource groups. With exclusion scope, you can assign the policy at the subscription scope, so that even new application resource groups are automatically governed when they are created.

Read the entire article here, Public preview of new Azure Policy features | Blog

Via the fine folks at Microsoft.