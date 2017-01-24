Microsoft: PSA – Flickering Laptop Screen with Hyper-V? Update your drivers.
Last year I went out and got an Alienware 13 laptop. Later I got the Alienware Amplifier and put a NVidia 1070 GPU in it. I have been really happy with this setup – as it is a powerful portable system. I have only had one complaint: whenever I enabled Hyper-V on it the laptop screen would flicker randomly.
Now, I know that many people have experienced this over the last year – and it has been something that we on the Hyper-V team have been actively working with hardware vendors on.
Read the entire article here, PSA – Flickering Laptop Screen with Hyper-V? Update your drivers.
via the fine folks at Microsoft.
