Microsoft: Protection and recovery of Citrix XenDesktop and XenApp using Azure Site Recovery
I am excited to announce support for the protection and recovery of Citrix XenDesktop and XenApp environments in Azure using Azure Site Recovery (ASR). We have been working closely with Citrix to validate and provide guidance on leveraging ASR to build a robust, enterprise grade DR solution for the recovery to Azure of on-premises XenDesktop and XenApp environments running on VMware/Hyper-V.
With ASR, you can protect and recover the essential components in your on-premises XenDesktop and XenApp environment including:
- Citrix Delivery Controller
- StoreFront Server
- XenApp Master Virtual Delivery Agent (VDA)
- XenApp License Server
- AD DNS Server
- SQL Database Server
Additionally, ASR provides you the ability to:
