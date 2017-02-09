Microsoft: Protecting Innovation in the Cloud

Rapid advancements in cloud computing are creating new capabilities, insights and efficiencies, allowing businesses big and small to transform the way they deliver products and services. As this transformation accelerates, virtually every company in every sector of the economy is becoming in part a digital business. And as a digital business, it must master the new legal challenges that come with participation in the booming digital economy.

One challenge that technology leaders such as Microsoft have long addressed is the risk of patent infringement. We have over two decades of experience and a broad legal infrastructure designed to manage these risks. We’ve thought about our role in promoting digital opportunities more broadly for companies across the economy. We’ve decided that we will use Microsoft’s patent portfolio to help protect our cloud customers.

Today we are taking an important step to do just that. I am pleased to announce that we are launching Microsoft Azure IP Advantage program – the industry’s most comprehensive protection against intellectual property (IP) risks.

Read the entire article here, Protecting innovation in the cloud

via the fine folks at Microsoft