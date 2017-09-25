Microsoft: Project “Honolulu” technical preview is now available for download!

This blog post was authored by Samuel Li, Principal Program Manager Lead, Windows Server.

Last week we announced Project “Honolulu”, our new Windows Server management experience, and today we are excited to present the technical preview release, just in time for Ignite!

We invite you to download and start using Project “Honolulu” technical preview today! Check out the deployment guide and the related documentation for more information and to quickly get up and running. For future updates, be sure to follow the Project “Honolulu” team blog. There will be a series of video walkthroughs and articles which you won’t want to miss!

Here are the first two bite-size videos in the series, to give you a better understanding of what we’ve built:

