Microsoft: Price reductions on General Purpose Virtual Machines

We believe in providing the most innovative cloud offerings at incredibly competitive prices to our customers. As part of this promise, we regularly lower our prices as Azure continues to grow at scale and remain committed to our price match promise.

Last week, at the Microsoft //Build conference, we showcased great new Azure services and improvements. Today, we are pleased to follow up these announcements with additional price reductions that make Azure even more attractive. Specifically, we are lowering prices on previously-launched Dv2 Promo Virtual Machines to provide our customers with the cost savings of our upcoming hyper-threaded Dv3 VMs prior to their launch.

Effective today, prices of Dv2 Promo VMs will be lower by up to 7% for Linux VMs and by up to 5% of Windows VMs. Below are the price reductions in a few representative regions. The complete set of new prices can be found on our VM pricing page.

Read the entire article here, Price reductions on General Purpose Virtual Machines

