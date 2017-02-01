Microsoft: Prevent Data Loss During a Disaster – Demo Tuesday Series
Welcome to our new Demo Tuesday series. Each week we will be highlighting a new product feature from the Hybrid Cloud Platform.
What would happen if a disaster strikes one of your datacenters? How much data would you lose? Hours, days, or weeks? And how many millions would that cost your organization? These are extremely important questions to have answers to, and if you don’t have a strong disaster recovery (DR) plan in place, those answers are probably troubling.
Datacenters, unfortunately, fail all the time for a number of reasons: natural disaster, civil unrest, or the most common factor—simple human error. What will you do when one of yours goes down?
Zero data loss with Storage Replica in Windows Server 2016
Read the entire article here, Prevent data loss during a disaster – Hybrid Cloud Blog
via the fine folks at Microsoft.
