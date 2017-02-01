Microsoft PowerShell Open Source Community Dashboard
Since going cross-platform and open source on GitHub, I’ve wanted to know how we are doing as a community and who the top contributors we should recognize are.
The available GitHub graphs are not sufficient as they focus on commits, and there are many other ways for the community to contribute to PowerShell.
Certainly receiving Pull Requests (PRs) has a direct impact on the code base, but opening issues, commenting on issues, and commenting on PRs (aka code reviews) are also immensely appreciated and valuable to help improve PowerShell.In addition, PowerShell is not a single repository, but several repositories that help to make PowerShell successful:
- PowerShell-RFC where we do design work for new proposed features
- PowerShell-Docs which contains all the PowerShell help and documentation
- platyPS: tooling for our help documentation that enables authoring and editing of docs in Markdown instead of XML
- Microsoft.PowerShell.Archive: a built-in module for creating and expanding ZIP archives (in the future we plan to move other built-in modules to their own repositories like this)
- ODataUtils: a module to generate PowerShell cmdlets from an OData REST endpoint
- JEA where we store samples and resources associated with Just Enough Administration (JEA)
- PSL-OMI-Provider: an optional component for Linux/Mac to enable PowerShell remoting over WS-Man protocol (both client and server)
- PSReadline: the default interactive command line experience for PowerShell
