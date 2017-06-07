Microsoft PowerShell CmdLet to check OneDrive for Business or OneDrive Personal Status
My good friend Neil Hodgkinson gave me a challenge: some partners and companies were asking him how to verify the status of OneDrive. He gave me the idea to check the icon of the OneDrive folder and depending on the icon, tell the status. I created a proof-of-concept and then helped some folks at Microsoft Consulting Services to have a PowerShell cmdlet to do so. Not being enough the status of OneDrive using the regular OneDrive synchronization, I also included the status of OneDrive when synchronized via Groove (yes, people still use it).
The project is open source and available in GitHub. To get only the PowerShell cmdlet, download OneDriveLib.dll here. License is MIT and can be found here. It is an open source project so it is not entitled for Microsoft support but I will do my best to respond questions in this post. Just ask them in comments.
How to use:
Read the entire article here, PowerShell CmdLet to check OneDrive for Business or OneDrive Personal Status – Rodney Viana’s (MSFT) Blog
via the fine folks at Microsoft
