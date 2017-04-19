Home Applications Microsoft: Powering new Linux innovations with Hyper-V isolation and Windows Server

Microsoft: Powering new Linux innovations with Hyper-V isolation and Windows Server

Microsoft: Powering new Linux innovations with Hyper-V isolation and Windows Server
With over 900,000 containerized applications in the Docker Hub there has never been a better time to be a developer.  However, a barrier remained – Linux images run on a Linux host and Windows images on a Windows host requiring multiple infrastructures and more complex development tooling. Today at DockerCon 2017, Microsoft showcased how we will remove this barrier with Linux containers running natively on Windows Server through our Hyper-V isolation technology.  This will enable developers to build with Windows and IT administrators hosting Windows Server to run any container image regardless of their platform.

When we announced and launched Hyper-V Containers it was because some customers desired additional,  hardware-based isolation for multi-tenant workloads, and to support cases where customers may want a different kernel than what the container host is using – for example different versions.  We are now extending this same Hyper-V isolation technology to deliver Linux containers on Windows Server. This will give the same isolation and management experience for Windows Server Containers and Linux containers on the same host, side by side.

Tens of thousands of developers depend on Docker Community Edition (CE) on their Windows 10 laptops each day as they build, ship and run Linux and Windows containers.  Microsoft has a long history of working in the Docker community, collaborating to bring container technologies to Windows and Microsoft Azure.  This project is being launched today, at DockerCon, so that we can continue that legacy of working with the community to deliver innovative solutions in open source.

Read the entire article here, Powering new Linux innovations with Hyper-V isolation and Windows Server – Hybrid Cloud Blog

via the fine folks at Microsoft.

