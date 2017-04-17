Microsoft: Planning Your Network for Exchange in Office 365 – Part 2

Each day, I am blessed to have the opportunity to help our great customers solve their business challenges to achieve more.

Continuing on from my prior post: We are discussing the network impact of moving to Office 365 . In this session, we will investigate the bandwidth impact. Before Office 365, my customer’s 15,000 users would connect to their on-premises Exchange servers across the LAN. After they transition to Office 365, those 15,000 users would be connecting to their e-mail by going out the customer’s network infrastructure over the Internet to Microsoft’s Office 365 Data Center. A key question is, “What is the bandwidth required on the customer’s Internet connection to support this load?”

To address this question, I would recommend the following approach

Step 1: Measure the network usage against the on-premise Exchange servers

Step 2: Estimate the bandwidth usage with the Exchange Bandwidth Calculator

Step 3: Move some pilot users to Office 365 and measure the bandwidth

Read the entire article here, Planning Your Network for Exchange in Office 365 (Part 2) – Bandwidth, Latency, TCP Connections – Dean Suzuki’s Blog Site

via the fine folks at Microsoft