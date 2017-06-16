Microsoft: Ping Access for Azure AD is now Generally Available (GA)!
Many of you already use Azure AD Application Proxy to provide single sign-on (SSO) and secure remote access to your users for web applications hosted on-premises. However, some of you also need Azure AD Application Proxy to support on-premises apps that use headers for authentication.
As you may remember from our public preview announcement, we’ve partnered with Ping Identity to make this happen.
Today, I’m happy to announce that PingAccess for Azure AD is now generally available! We’ve worked closely with our customers to validate this solution, which integrates Ping Access with Azure AD Application Proxy.
If you need to provide secure remote access to applications that use header-based authentication, now is a good time to look at this solution. If you’ve been waiting for general availability before deploying it to your production environment, now you’re good to go!
Read the entire article here, Ping Access for Azure AD is now Generally Available (GA)! – Enterprise Mobility and Security Blog
via the fine folks at Microsoft.
