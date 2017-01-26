Microsoft: Perspectives on the New Intune Console!

Earlier today we also announced Intune for Education – an administrative experience that is tailored for schools. We are incredibly excited to share these new experiences with you, and I want to share some of the philosophy and architecture behind the experience we’ve built.

It goes without saying that this is an exciting time for all of us working on and using Intune, Azure Active Directory Premium (AADP), and EMS. In addition to the work we’ve done with Intune for Education, we have been working on a new, integrated console for EMS that is built on the Azure console.

The work we’ve done here resets and redefines Enterprise Mobility.

I talk about these updates in great detail and show the console in this month’s edition of The Endpoint Zone.

One area where Microsoft’s Enterprise Mobility vision has been most clearly articulated is convergence of identity management/protection, device and app management, security, data protection and productivity. A number of years ago, as we defined and started engineering what has come the Enterprise Mobility + Security (EMS), we had a perspective that the key scenarios Enterprise organizations would need were these:

