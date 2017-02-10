Microsoft: Overlay Network Driver with Support for Docker Swarm Mode Now Available to Windows Insiders on Windows 10

Windows 10 Insiders can now take advantage of overlay networking and Docker swarm mode to manage containerized applications in both single-host and clustering scenarios.

Containers are a rapidly growing technology, and as they evolve so must the technologies that support them as members of a broader collection of compute, storage and networking infrastructure components. For networking, in particular, this means continually striving to achieve better connectivity, higher reliability and easier management for container networking. Less than six months ago, Microsoft released Windows 10 Anniversary Edition and Windows Server 2016, and even as our first versions of Windows with container support were being celebrated we were already hard at work on new container features, including several container networking features.

Our last Windows release showcased Docker Compose and service discovery—two key features for single-host container deployment and networking scenarios. Now, we’re expanding the reach of Windows container networking to multi-host (clustering) scenarios with the addition of a native overlay network driver and support for Docker swarm mode, available today to Windows Insiders as part of the upcoming Windows 10, Creators Update.

Read the entire article here, Overlay Network Driver with Support for Docker Swarm Mode Now Available to Windows Insiders on Windows 10

via the fine folks at Microsoft.