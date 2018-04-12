Microsoft Our reimagined management experience

This blog post was co-authored by Samuel Li, Principal Program Manager Lead, Windows Server and Vinicius Apolinario, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Windows Server.At Ignite 2017, we unveiled the technical preview of Project “Honolulu” to the world for the first time. It sparked a flame of excitement in IT admins’ hearts. From multiple tools to a single experience for day-to-day activities, Project “Honolulu” was a dream come true with a simple and elegant solution to remotely manage Windows Server and Windows 10. The numbers confirm the ongoing excitement:

What is Windows Admin Center?

If you’re an IT administrator managing Windows Server and Windows, you probably open dozens of consoles for day-to-day activities, such as Event Viewer, Device Manager, Disk Management, Task Manager, Server Manager – the list goes on and on. Windows Admin Center brings many of these consoles together in a modernized, simplified, integrated, and secure remote management experience.

Here’s how Windows Admin Center helps IT admins:

Simple and modern management experience: Windows Admin Center is a lightweight, browser-based GUI platform and toolset for IT admins to remotely manage Windows Server and Windows 10 machines.

Hybrid capabilities: Windows Admin Center can manage Windows Server and Windows 10 instances anywhere including physical systems, virtual machines on any hypervisor, or running in any cloud. Connect to the cloud with optional value-added features like integration with Azure Site Recovery for protecting your virtual machines, and support for Azure Active Directory to control access with multi-factor authentication.

Integrated toolset: Rather than switching between several different tools and contexts, with Windows Admin Center you get a holistic overview of your resources and the ability to dig into granular details. In addition to server and client machines, it allows you to manage failover clusters and hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) deployments.

Designed for extensibility: We’ve been working with early-adopter partners to refine the extension development experience in a private preview of our SDK. That means soon you’ll be able to extend Windows Admin Center’s capabilities to 3rd-party solutions. For example, you’ll start to see 3rd party hardware vendors use Windows Admin Center to provide management of their own hardware.

