Home Cloud Computing Microsoft: OS and Data disk encryption of Azure IaaS Windows VMs

Microsoft: OS and Data disk encryption of Azure IaaS Windows VMs

0
Microsoft: OS and Data disk encryption of Azure IaaS Windows VMs
0

VM disk encryption is achieved using Bitlocker encryption of Windows VMs and DMcrypt in Linux VMs. It leverages Azure KeyVault services to store your encryption keys which is again an additional level of security. The process is quite straight forward and encryption can be done for new as well as existing VMs. In case of Windows IaaS VMs, we can encrypt both the OS and Data disk, while in case of Linux IaaS VMs the data disk can be encrypted.You will have to use the ARM deployment model to leverage this feature, since it does not work with the classic model. There are ARM templates readily available in GitHub that can readily help you with the encryption of existing and New VMs.

In this blog, I am going to focus on the end to end procedure for Windows VM OS and Data disk encryption using KeyVault by leveraging these templates

Prerequisites:

Read the entire article here, OS and Data disk encryption of Azure IaaS Windows VMs – Technology Chronicles

via the fine folks at Microsoft

More Resources:

tags:
Categories:
Cloud Computing
Desktop
Security
Microsoft
Microsoft Founded in 1975, Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT”) is the worldwide leader in software, services, devices and solutions that help people and businesses realize their full potential.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    Microsoft-on-DABCC Feature Image

    How to use Skype Meeting Broadcast

    Skype Meeting Broadcast, a broadcast solution from Skype for Business, delivers a high-quality video stream and scales to thousands of participants. It’s ideal for online corporate meetings and streaming events to external customers. Participants can join the meeting from anywhere, with any device—an Internet connection is all they need. Use this quick reference guide to […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop – Solution Brief

    steadyPRINT Logo

    steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper

    steadyPRINT Logo

    steadyPRINT Quick Installation Guide – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments

    Downloads

      IGEL Logo

      Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) – Turn PC in to Securely Managed End-Point

      The Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) thin client software provides a highly effective alternative to traditional thin client hardware. Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) The software is installed as the operating system on PCs, notebooks and selected thin clients, and turns the hardware into a powerful software based and universally deployable thin client allowing […]

      read more
      AppEnsure Feature Image

      Download AppEnsure Free Application Response Time And Throughput In Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Devolutions Feature Image

      Download Wayk Now – Instant Remote Support and Remote Desktop – FREE!

      steadyPRINT Logo

      Download steadyPRINT – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!

      Tricerat Feature Image

      Download Tricerat Simplify Profiles

      On-Demand Webinars

        615612843_1280x720.jpg

        TechJam: Atlantis USX Provides Best Virtual Workspace Experience – On-Demand Webinar

        Jeff Keyes & Hugo Phan walk through Atlantis USX and demonstrate using it to create your own storage array.

        read more
        1485698556_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: XenMobile Cloud, Security and Partner Updates

        614359926_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis & AppSense: The Ultimate Workspace – On-Demand Webinar

        1485449837_maxresdefault.jpg

        User Activity Monitoring with SysKit for Windows Servers, Citrix, Remote Desktop Services, RD Gateways, etc – On-Demand Webinar

        citrix-ready-featuress-image

        Accelerate Large Scale Citrix XenDesktop & XenApp Deployments with Confidence

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1485801623_hqdefault.jpg

          VMware Video: VMware Telco NFV Solutions – Lessons Learned from IT for NFV

          A Conversation with Shekar Ayyer, EVP & Corporate Strategy/General Manager of Telco for VMware discusses VMware’s Telco NFV solutions and the parallel lessons to be learned from IT virtualization and the journey towards network virtualization. From the fine folks at VMware TV.

          read more
          615612843_1280x720.jpg

          TechJam: Atlantis USX Provides Best Virtual Workspace Experience – On-Demand Webinar

          1485801655_hqdefault.jpg

          VMware Video: VMware Telco NFV Solutions – Preparing for 5G & IoT

          1485578234_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Video: The vSAN Deepdive

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Close

          Share this video