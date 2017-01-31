Microsoft: OS and Data disk encryption of Azure IaaS Windows VMs
VM disk encryption is achieved using Bitlocker encryption of Windows VMs and DMcrypt in Linux VMs. It leverages Azure KeyVault services to store your encryption keys which is again an additional level of security. The process is quite straight forward and encryption can be done for new as well as existing VMs. In case of Windows IaaS VMs, we can encrypt both the OS and Data disk, while in case of Linux IaaS VMs the data disk can be encrypted.You will have to use the ARM deployment model to leverage this feature, since it does not work with the classic model. There are ARM templates readily available in GitHub that can readily help you with the encryption of existing and New VMs.
In this blog, I am going to focus on the end to end procedure for Windows VM OS and Data disk encryption using KeyVault by leveraging these templates
Prerequisites:
Read the entire article here, OS and Data disk encryption of Azure IaaS Windows VMs – Technology Chronicles
