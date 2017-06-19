Microsoft Operations Manager: Service Map Machine Groups

With the general availability of Service Map, you were able to automatically discover and build a common reference map of dependencies across servers, processes, and services from partners in real-time. It helped you expedite pinpointing issues by visualizing dependencies of individual servers.

What if you could extend those insights across multiple servers to help you get a complete picture of your multi-tier business service systems?

With Machine Groups, a new feature of Service Map, you can have just that. You can create a single map of all the servers in your service to give you a holistic view of your business service from end to end across multiple tiers.

Creating a group is simple – select a set of servers and add them to a new group with a name you choose. Later, as your business service changes, you can add or remove servers from the group.

