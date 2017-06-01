Microsoft on Trust, Privacy and the GDPR Video
Every organization is impacted by the recent increased focus on data privacy rights. Microsoft has long been champion of individuals’ privacy rights and views the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) as an important step forward in clarifying and enabling individual data privacy rights.
During this webcast, you will learn more about:
- Microsoft’s commitments and approach to privacy in the context of digital technology
- How privacy experts recommend organizations tackle their own GDPR journey
- GDPR and how it is an important step forward for individual privacy rights
- How moving to the Microsoft cloud can help accelerate your organization becoming GDPR compliant portfolio.
For more information, visit: www.microsoft.com/gdpr
This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.

