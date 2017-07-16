Microsoft on Protecting Windows Server 2016 using Azure Backup

The IT industry is excited about the general availability of Windows Server 2016 with enhancements to Active Directory, Hyper-V failover clustering, remote desktop services, and file and storage services. Windows Server 2016 is being widely run on physical as well as virtual environments such as Hyper-V and VMware VM and is used for hosting server applications such as SQL, Exchange, and SharePoint. Protecting these workloads is amongst the top priorities for IT admins managing their datacenters.

Azure Backup has evolved into a first-class platform-as-a service (PaaS) in Microsoft Azure that integrates with the on-premises enterprise class backup products, System Center Data Protection Manager (DPM), and Microsoft Azure Backup Server (MABS) to provide a seamless Hybrid cloud backup solution. With its cloud first enterprise backup architecture, Azure Backup enables IT admins to be essentially free from infrastructure management tasks such as provisioning infrastructure for backup needs, security, and maintenance. Also, with Windows Server’s native backup solution, Windows Server Backup, you can backup system state and do bare metal recovery of Windows Server 2016 to local disk as well.

Whether you are running Windows Server 2016 on premises or in Azure and want to protect your files and folders, private cloud deployments, or server applications, we provide a comprehensive strategy for all your Windows Server 2016 deployments.

