Microsoft on Forrester Report: What tech leaders are saying about cloud adoption

If your CEO asked about your progress moving to the cloud compared to other companies, would you know the answer? The “Benchmark Your Enterprise Cloud Adoption” report, published by Forrester Research, presents a wide-ranging look at strategies, priorities, and insights from infrastructure and technology leaders to help you assess and improve your cloud adoption initiatives.

Based on surveys of several thousand businesses, the report serves as a check-in for such topics as trends driving enterprise cloud demand, shifting attitudes toward cloud security, the prevalence of cost and usage monitoring, and the most popular platform options for starting a cloud adoption initiative. Along with the data, Forrester analysts also provide guidance such as these four strategies for growing cloud use at your company:

Connect with influencers

Make sure your cloud initiatives focus on the topics that are important to the people who are invested in their success, such as developers and business leaders. Shift your metrics mindset

New performance metrics are required that align with business outcomes like speed, agility, flexibility, and autonomy, and tech leaders need to align themselves with that shift. Know before you go

Before starting your cloud development or migration initiatives, evaluate your portfolio to identify the services that are the best candidates in terms of effort and impact. New metrics mean new rewards

Rethink success in terms of speed and consistency, time to market, and meeting customer needs. That means not only encouraging technology management teams to standardize and automate, but rewarding them when they succeed.

