Microsoft on Delivering the Modern IT promise with Windows 10

Part 2: Management enhancements coming to Windows 10 Fall Creators Update

Our goal with Windows 10 has always been to modernize the way IT interacts with Windows devices, adopting simpler and easier approaches that leverage cloud-based services and help employees be more productive with Windows 10, Office 365 ProPlus and Microsoft Enterprise Mobility + Security (EMS).

Today, I am happy to announce the latest innovation that helps enable this vision – Windows AutoPilot, a suite of capabilities powered by cloud-based services, designed to simplify deployment and management of new Windows 10 PC’s along with enhancements to Mobile Device Management and new Device Health features in Windows Analytics.



Self-Service Deployment with Windows AutoPilot

Getting a new PC at work should be a magical experience for an employee. It shows the company cares about making sure employees are productive and successful. Microsoft wants that experience to truly feel rewarding at the same time as we optimize results and cost for the whole company.

