Microsoft on Delivering continuous innovation with Windows Server

Over the years, our conversations with customers about their application and datacenter needs have really evolved, but the one constant is the accelerating pace of change. Digital transformation is changing the way business is done and the most competitive organizations react quickly to new opportunities, which usually involves agile applications. IT leaders frequently ask me how Windows Server is evolving to meet this new reality and how they can take advantage of new innovations at the pace their business demands.

Today, I’d like to share more details about our new model of delivering more frequent releases of Windows Server. Starting this fall, we plan to deliver two feature updates per year, each spring and fall, aligning to the Windows and Office Semi-annual Channel release cycle. This option provides opportunity for customers who are innovating quickly to take advantage of new operating system capabilities at a faster pace, both in applications – particularly those built on containers and microservices, as well as in the software-defined hybrid datacenter. System Center will also be participating in the Semi-annual Channel and have shared more information in their blog today.

Nano Server and containers – No such thing as “too small”

Last month at Microsoft Build we announced a number of great developer and container related innovations that will be coming as part of this upcoming feature update, including a new version of Nano Server. Since our first release of Nano Server last year, we’ve spent a lot of time with customers to understand how they’re using Nano Server and where they want to see future investments. Two things were very clear:

Microsoft Founded in 1975, Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT") is the worldwide leader in software, services, devices and solutions that help people and businesses realize their full potential.
