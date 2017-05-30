Microsoft on Building IoT Solutions Hands-on Labs

Microsoft strategy around Intelligent Edge and Intelligent Cloud has Internet of Things (IoT) as a key area. We are now seeing a high interest from UK Universities around developing IoT Courses which demonstrate to user the scale of IoT and the importance of Real time processing and analytics of data, predictions and insight.

Many Courses now explore solving problem via the following topics:

Concepts: principles/foundations

Product Development

Data Science

IoT Verticals

Programming

Statistics

Time Series

Deep Learning

Real Time

IoT Data Visualization

Methodology – putting it all together

Typical IoT Reference Architecture

Read the entire article here, Building IoT Solutions Hands-on Labs – Microsoft Faculty Connection

via the fine folks at Microsoft