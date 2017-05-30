Microsoft on Building IoT Solutions Hands-on Labs
Microsoft strategy around Intelligent Edge and Intelligent Cloud has Internet of Things (IoT) as a key area. We are now seeing a high interest from UK Universities around developing IoT Courses which demonstrate to user the scale of IoT and the importance of Real time processing and analytics of data, predictions and insight.
Many Courses now explore solving problem via the following topics:
- Concepts: principles/foundations
- Product Development
- Data Science
- IoT Verticals
- Programming
- Statistics
- Time Series
- Deep Learning
- Real Time
- IoT Data Visualization
- Methodology – putting it all together
Typical IoT Reference Architecture
via the fine folks at Microsoft

