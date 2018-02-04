Microsoft Office 365 Certificate Authentication in VMware Workspace ONE

Pair certificate-based authentication for Microsoft Office 365 with VMware Workspace ONE to streamline access for Windows, Android and iOS devices. Follow the steps here: https://blogs.vmware.com/euc/2018/01/certificate-based-authentication-for-office-365-vmware-workspace-one.html.

VMware End-User Computing (EUC) solutions empower the digital workspace by simplifying app & access management, unifying endpoint management & transforming Windows delivery. Follow the VMware EUC Blog to learn more: https://blogs.vmware.com/euc.

This video is from the fine folks at VMware EUC.