Microsoft Office 365 and One Drive – One User, Two Desktops, Windows 7 and 10

Many Citrix, VMware, and Microsoft RDSH customers leverage ProfileDisk and Profile Containers to handle large profiles for non-persistent VDI and RDSH environments. ProfileUnity accomplishes this by containerizing all or part a users profile to virtual disk. One of the use many ProfileDisk use cases that has been proven over the years is Office 365 Cached Mode & Indexing. ProfileUnity also has the ability to “containerize” parts of the profile onto VHDs that the solution automatically manages.

Office 365 cached mode is especially useful for Outlook by placing a local copy of your mailbox(es) on your desktop. This local copy performs more seamlessly than relying on a network/cloud copy of the same mailbox(es).  The problem with this on with non-persistent VDI comes because mailboxes are rather large, often gigabytes in size. Folder redirection, roaming profiles, profile tools from Citrix & VMware, and Microsoft UE-V can’t handle this use case for many reasons.

Microsoft OneDrive is also challenge in virtual desktop environments. To fully realize the potential of OneDrive, synced files need to reside both in the cloud and locally. In virtual desktop environments that are non-persistent, the cloud based OneDrive files need to transfer to the local desktop at every session. This is unacceptable because your cloud files will never by locally available when you need them. Transferring your files for every desktop session would also consume an exorbitant amount of bandwidth.

Both of these challenges in Office 365 become a simple physics problem really, “How do you get the large profile, including items like the Office 365 cache, to the users’ desktop without impacting login.”

Read the entire article here, Microsoft Office 365 and One Drive – One User, Two Desktops, Windows 7 and 10 | Liquidware Blog

Via the fine folks at Liquidware.

Applications
Cloud Computing
Desktop
News
Storage
User Management
Liquidware
Liquidware Liquidware™ provides industry leading platform-agnostic desktop solutions for hybrid Windows desktop environments including Citrix® XenApp/XenDesktop, VMware Horizon View®, Amazon WorkSpaces and physical Microsoft® Windows PCs. The company’s Stratusphere solution delivers visibility into desktop environments and supports assessment, design, monitoring and diagnostics (Health Checks). ProfileUnity provides just in time delivery of User Profiles, application and user rights management and context-aware policies. FlexApp delivers advanced Application Layering. The solutions are available in an extremely cost-effectively priced bundle called Liquidware Essentials. Liquidware products are Citrix Ready, VMware-certified, and are available through a global network of partners.

