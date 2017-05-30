Microsoft Office 365 Admin Updates Video – an overview of the adoption content pack in Power BI
The latest on reporting insights available for Office 365 Admins, starting with the new Adoption content pack that allows you to track user adoption of Office 365 services.
You can track Licensed versus Active users of the service, apps that are used most for communication and usage trends for collaboration services such as OneDrive and SharePoint.
Also, you’ll see updates to the Office 365 Service health dashboard to help you to stay on top of incidents.
This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.
