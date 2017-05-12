Microsoft: New tools for understanding user behavior with Application Insights

Application Insights has new tools to empower your development team to better understand how customers use your web apps. These tools are available as a preview today in Application Insights in the Azure Portal.

In addition to monitoring the performance, availability, and reliability of your apps, Application Insights can now help your team:

Track business metrics related to your application, like retention and your number of active users.

Investigate increases or decreases in usage from new versions of your app, certain browsers, or certain countries.

Better design new pages and features with insights into current user behavior.

Identify pages and features in legacy systems that are rarely used, which might be safely removed.

Demonstrate the business value of your app within your organization by showing its impact on customers or other users.

Measure adoption and engagement