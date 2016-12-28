Home Cloud Computing Microsoft: New survey shows hybrid is leading approach, security waning as blocker to cloud adoption

Earlier this fall we once again invited our community of IT professionals, developers, and technology decision makers to participate in the 2016 Future of Cloud Survey led by North Bridge Growth Equity Venture Partners and research analyst firm Wikibon, which analyzes trends in cloud computing adoption, use, and challenges every year.

The results are in, and while many of the findings reiterate trends we’ve been seeing, there are also a few new trends emerging. As we turn the corner into 2017, I want to share some of my thoughts on the key findings.

As we’ve noted before, the use of cloud technology by organizations of all sizes has hit mainstream levels of adoption. This research shows that 42 percent of organizations have a cloud-first or cloud-only strategy, and another 49 percent are using cloud in key aspects of their technology systems. This means over 90 percent of companies surveyed report they are using cloud in a meaningful way. It’s no longer a matter of “if we move to cloud,” but when and how. From this robust set of survey information, here’s what I found most interesting:

Read the entire article here, New survey shows hybrid is leading approach, security waning as blocker to cloud adoption | Blog

via the fine folks at Microsoft.

 

