Microsoft: New Surface Pro 2017 Ergonomic VESA Dock shipping worldwide

Inspired by the Microsoft Garage 3-in-1 Dock, Vertical Surface Docks for Surface Pro 2017, Surface Pro 4, and Surface Pro 3 are shipping worldwide. We’re grateful to early adopters from 10 countries for spreading the word about ergonomics and embracing our open-source hardware designs. View the demo video and join us on our ergonomic mission!

Via the fine folks at Microsoft