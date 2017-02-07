Microsoft: New Lower Prices on Azure Virtual Machines and Blob Storage
We strive hard at Azure to offer you the best value in one of the most cost effective ways in the public cloud. We believe in providing a comprehensive cloud platform that not only enables customers to innovate rapidly, but to also do so at the best possible prices. To that end, today we are happy to announce significant price reductions on several Azure Virtual Machine families and Storage types. We hope this will further lower the barrier to entry for our customers and accelerate cloud transformation.
Azure Virtual Machines: We have reduced prices on Compute optimized instances – F Series, General purpose instances – A1 Basic by up to 24% and 61% respectively.
The table below shows an example of the VM price reductions in UK South. Please refer to the VM pricing page for all the regions and details.
Read the entire article here, New Lower Prices on Azure Virtual Machines and Blob Storage
via the fine folks at Microsoft.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Login VSI’s “VDI Reference Architecture Monthly”
Happy new year and welcome to the first Reference Architecture Monthly of 2017. Sorry it has taken me a while to get this one out. We’ve been having fun at the end of year festivities while also preparing some really cool stuff for Login PI and Login VSI. There were two reference architectures posted in […]
Share this:
How to use Skype Meeting Broadcast
eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop – Solution Brief
steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!
Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper