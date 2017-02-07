Microsoft: New Lower Prices on Azure Virtual Machines and Blob Storage

We strive hard at Azure to offer you the best value in one of the most cost effective ways in the public cloud. We believe in providing a comprehensive cloud platform that not only enables customers to innovate rapidly, but to also do so at the best possible prices. To that end, today we are happy to announce significant price reductions on several Azure Virtual Machine families and Storage types. We hope this will further lower the barrier to entry for our customers and accelerate cloud transformation.

Azure Virtual Machines: We have reduced prices on Compute optimized instances – F Series, General purpose instances – A1 Basic by up to 24% and 61% respectively.

The table below shows an example of the VM price reductions in UK South. Please refer to the VM pricing page for all the regions and details.

Read the entire article here, New Lower Prices on Azure Virtual Machines and Blob Storage

via the fine folks at Microsoft.