Microsoft New isolated VM sizes now available

Today we are pleased to announce two new Virtual Machine (VM) sizes, E64i_v3 and E64is_v3, which are isolated to hardware and dedicated to a single customer. These VMs are best suited for workloads that require a high degree of isolation from other customers for compliance and regulatory requirements. You can also choose to further subdivide the resources by using Azure support for nested VMs.

The E64i_v3 and E64is_v3 will have the exact same performance and pricing structure as their cousins E64_v3 and E64s_v3. These size additions will be available in each of the regions where E64_v3 and E64s_v3 are available today. The small letter ‘i’ in the VM name denotes that they are isolated sizes.

Unlike the E64_v3 and E64s_v3, the two new sizes E64i_v3 and E64is_v3 are hardware bound sizes. They will live and operate on our Intel® Xeon® Processor E5-2673 v4 2.3GHz hardware only and will be available until at least December 2021. We will provide reminders 12 months in advance of the official decommissioning of the sizes and offer an updated isolated size like these sizes on our next hardware version.

These two new E64i_v3 and E64is_v3 sizes will be available in the on-demand portal. Starting on May 1st, 2018 they will also be made available for purchase as one-year Reserved VM Instances.

The E64i_v3 and E64is_v3 are joining our other Isolated VM sizes in the Azure family:

