Microsoft: New integrated portal for Azure Functions

I’m excited to announce a new integrated portal experience for Azure Functions. Previously, there was somewhat disjoint experience between Function Apps and App Service. For many management operations, customers had to navigate to the App Service resource blade, and we heard feedback that customers wanted a more integrated and streamlined experience. In addition, we want to provide an easier way to manage multiple Function Apps from within one view.

We’ve made several enhancements to the experience, including:

A dedicated browse blade for Function Apps. Function Apps are still listed in the App Service blade, but that’s no longer the only way to find Function Apps

A tree view that allows viewing and managing multiple Function Apps

Filters on subscription and app name, as well as an option to scope the view to just one app

One-click access to all App Service platform features

A convenient way to manage features that have already been configured

Overall UI enhancements to be more consistent with the rest of the Azure portal

Read the entire article here, New integrated portal for Azure Functions

via the fine folks at Microsoft