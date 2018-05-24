Microsoft New features for extensions in the Windows 10 April 2018

The Windows 10 April 2018 Update includes several incremental improvements to API support, functionality, and end-user discoverability for the extensions platform in Microsoft Edge.

In this post, we’ll walk through the biggest improvements, and how you can get started enhancing your extensions with new features.

Extensions can now be enabled for InPrivate browsing

In previous releases, extensions could not be enabled during an inPrivate browsing session. Beginning with this release, users can now choose to allow extensions to run during inPrivate browsing on a case-by-case basis – either when the extension is initially installed (by selecting the “Allow for inPrivate browsing” checkbox), or at any later time by visiting the Settings page for a given extension.