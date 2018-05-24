Microsoft New features for extensions in the Windows 10 April 2018
The Windows 10 April 2018 Update includes several incremental improvements to API support, functionality, and end-user discoverability for the extensions platform in Microsoft Edge.
In this post, we’ll walk through the biggest improvements, and how you can get started enhancing your extensions with new features.
Extensions can now be enabled for InPrivate browsing
In previous releases, extensions could not be enabled during an inPrivate browsing session. Beginning with this release, users can now choose to allow extensions to run during inPrivate browsing on a case-by-case basis – either when the extension is initially installed (by selecting the “Allow for inPrivate browsing” checkbox), or at any later time by visiting the Settings page for a given extension.
When running inPrivate, extensions can run in either
split or
span mode as specified by the WebExtensions API. In
span mode (the default), the extension spans both inPrivate and non-private windows; windows and tabs from an inPrivate instance are indicated to the extension with an
incognito property. In
split mode, a separate instance of the extension is created for inPrivate and normal browsing, and the two copies are isolated (the inPrivate copy cannot see non-private windows, and the non-private copy cannot see inPrivate windows).
