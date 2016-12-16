Home Applications Microsoft: New Azure Logic Apps innovation – general availability of cloud-based Enterprise Integration Pack

Microsoft: New Azure Logic Apps innovation – general availability of cloud-based Enterprise Integration Pack

Microsoft: New Azure Logic Apps innovation – general availability of cloud-based Enterprise Integration Pack
Businesses are looking for more ways to reduce infrastructure costs without compromising service availability. This results in companies looking for newer cloud development architectures like serverless, giving rise to the need for event triggered integration across multiple third party services.  Developers are turning to serverless solutions like Azure Logic Apps and Azure Functions to automate workflows and integrate systems, thereby accelerating application delivery and reducing costs. Logic Apps enables customers to quickly and easily build powerful integration solutions using a visual designer and a wide set of out-of-the-box connectors such as Dynamics CRM, Salesforce, Office 365 and many more.

Today I am excited to announce another important milestone in integration- the general availability of Enterprise Integration Pack within Logic Apps, which further simplifies business-to-business (B2B) communications in the cloud. It enables you to more easily process business transactions reliably, track and troubleshoot B2B events and leverage additional out-of-the-box connectors.

Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) and Business-to-Business (B2B) transactions With Enterprise Integration Pack, you can take advantage of a faster, more reliable and versatile B2B/EDI solution than traditional integration solutions. Integration accounts within Enterprise Integration Pack quickly create and manage cloud based B2B related artifacts such as maps, schemas, trading partners, agreements and certificates. With this release, electronic data interchange (EDI) has never been easier. You can send, receive and troubleshoot B2B transactions across a wide variety of protocols including  AS2, EDIFACT and X12. Customers like Mission Linen Supply are already realizing the benefits of EDI capabilities in Logic Apps: “Today, with our Azure Logic Apps solution, we can get suppliers onboarded within two weeks versus the two months or longer that the [Electronic Data Interchange] provider required. The faster we can integrate partners, the faster we can grow our business.” – Dave Pattison, Director of IT, Mission Linen Supply

Read the entire article here, New Azure Logic Apps innovation – general availability of cloud-based Enterprise Integration Pack | Blog

via the fine folks at Microsoft.

 

