Microsoft: NAV and Multi Factor Authentication (MFA)

Over the last weeks I have gotten an increasing number of inquiries around MFA. To be honest, I had never tried to setup MFA before, but that didn’t stop me from answering.

My typical answer would be the following:

NAV itself does not have any knowledge about multi factor authentication, but we do support claims based authentication through authentication providers and if these authentication providers are setup for MFA, then NAV should support MFA through the authentication provider.

Having answered the same thing a number of times, I decided it was time to try it out.

Setting up a NAV DEMO environment

As always, I started out by creating a NAV DEMO environment using http://aka.ms/navdemodeploy and in the section on Office 365 I added an Office 365 administrator email address and password. Whether you want to create the portal or not does not matter.

