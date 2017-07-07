Microsoft: Monitoring Large DPM Deployments with SCOM
DPM can backup a variety of workloads as SQL, SharePoint, Exchange, Hyper-V VMs, File Servers, among others. One way to monitor the DPM servers centrally is using SCOM. In this blog, our guest, John Joyner, talks about leveraging Central Console for multi site backup management.
The combination of DPM and SCOM is beneficial to distributed enterprises and service providers as a cost effective remote-managed backup solution that scales extremely well. Microsoft System Center Data Protection Manager (DPM) is the backup and disaster recovery component of System Center. DPM excels at backing up Microsoft workloads such as Hyper-V Virtual Machines, SQL Server databases, Exchange databases, file shares, and SharePoint farms. DPM even provides host level protection of VMware VMs.
The DPM Server application runs on the Windows Server operating system (OS), either a physical computer or a virtual machine. DPM Servers can backup to disk storage, tape, and directly to Azure. DPM is actually a great backup engine with these strategic benefits:
Read the entire article here, Monitoring Large DPM Deployments with SCOM
via the fine folks at Microsoft.
