Microsoft: Missed Azure OpenDev? Watch the videos on-demand now!

On Wednesday, June 21, Microsoft hosted the first ever Azure OpenDev virtual event, and I was blown away by the community support and response! The event was only made possible with the amazing support of partners such as Canonical, Red Hat, Docker, Pivotal, and Chef. OpenDev brought to life what’s possible with open source in the cloud based on experiences from our partners, customers, and community members from around the world.

Nearly one million people have already watched the event live or on-demand. If you have not participated yet, watch all the Azure OpenDev sessions now, for free and on-demand!

Microsoft’s open source strategy I kicked off Azure OpenDev by sharing Microsoft’s strategy for open source, bringing to light facts and unknown statistics around our usage of and contribution to open source software. I highlighted some of our most recent open source related announcements such as managed services for MySQL and PostgreSQL on Azure, a new open source Kubernetes tool, Draft, and joining the Cloud Foundry Foundation.

via the fine folks at Microsoft.