Microsoft: Migrating VMware environments to Azure, and more

Due to the Thanksgiving holiday in the US, last week was a light news week for Azure. But that doesn’t mean nothing new was announced. On Tuesday, Corey Sanders announced new services that will make it easier than ever to migrate VMWare-based environments to Azure. Central to this is Azure Migrate, which is a free service that became broadly available yesterday. This is just one set of investments in Azure’s comprehensive hybrid capabilities to help you along your cloud journey. See below for a summary of what else happened prior to the holiday break.

Compute & Containers Transforming your VMware environment with Microsoft Azure – The post from Corey Sanders mentioned above that goes into detail about the new services that will help you migrate your VMWare environments to Azure.

Jenkins on Azure update – ACI experiment and AKS support – Learn how you can get your Jenkins build agents running in Azure with the Jenkins in the Cloud tutorial in which you’ll use Azure Container agent to add on-demand capacity and use Azure Container Instances (ACI) to build the Spring PetClinic Sample Applicaiton.

Data #AzureSQLDW cost savings with optimized for elasticity and Azure Functions – part 1 – Learn how you can push data quickly into Azure Analysis Services for optimized performance by using Azure Functions to create schedule-based scaling to control when you want to have your data warehouse scaled up, down, or paused. This enables you to control cost by having the compute level match query activity patterns.

Azure SQL Databases Disaster Recovery 101 – Geo Restore and Geo Replication provide two different solutions for coping with disaster recovery. In this post you’ll learn how these solutions differ based on data loss, recovery time, and cost. Understanding these differences will help you choose between the two solutions.

Management Azure Advisor – your personalized best practices service got better – Azure Advisor has a new dashboard to help you review its recommendations across multiple subscriptions.

