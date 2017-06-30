Microsoft: Microservices == Microdatabases – Cloud Application Development
I’ve been playing in the microservices conversation for quite a while now, and just wanted to callout a really nice codebase/walkthrough at https://github.com/dotnet-architecture/eShopOnContainers
While we’re on the topic, the first question I often hear is “what is a microservice?” or “what is the difference between a microservice and SOA?” Seeing as how microservices doesn’t even have an actual definition, it’s more than a fair question. If someone is familiar with SOA, then my favorite place to begin discussions is with this image, and to point out something that most folks don’t immediately apprehend.
It is very common (and usually required) to split and duplicate data across the data stores for each microservice.
Read the entire article here, Microservices == Microdatabases – Cloud Application Development
via the fine folks at Microsoft
